Health Benefits Of Propolis Or Bee Glue You Should Know

Propolis is a resinous mixture that honey bees produce by mixing saliva and beeswax with oozes out from tree buds, sap flows, or other botanical sources. This sticky substance is used by bees to seal unwanted open spaces in the hive, protecting the colony from intruders and diseases.

Beyond its utility to bees, propolis has a significant amount of remedial qualities. Its use in medicine dates back to ancient civilisations. Egyptians used it for embalming mummies due to its preservative properties, while the Greeks and Romans applied it as a wound-healing agent. In traditional India too, it was frequently used to treat a wide range of illnesses, including ulcers and deep wounds.



Composition and properties

Propolis is a complex substance, comprising over 300 compounds, including flavonoids, phenolic acids, and esters, which contribute to its remarkable pharmacological properties. Its composition can vary depending on the geographic location and the plants from which the bees collect the resin. A few varieties are- the European propolis, Green Brazilian propolis, and Red Cuban propolis. This variability also influences the specific health benefits.

Antimicrobial action

This mixture exhibits a broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity, making it effective against various bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This property is particularly beneficial for treating infections and wounds, as well as for maintaining oral health. It can inhibit the growth of dental plaque bacteria, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation can cause many diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. The anti-inflammatory property of this sticky substance can help modulate the body's inflammatory response, which makes it a valuable supplement for managing swelling conditions and promoting overall health.

Antioxidant capacity

Propolis is rich in antioxidants, which combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. This protective effect can slow down the aging process and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Regular consumption can bolster the body's defense mechanisms, contributing to improved longevity.

Immune support

Its immune-boosting properties make it a popular choice for those looking to enhance vitality. It stimulates the production of antibodies and boosts the activity of white blood cells, aiding in the body's ability to fend off infections.

Application & accessibility

In today's health-conscious society, propolis is available in various forms, including tinctures, capsules, powders, and topical ointments. It is used in a range of products, from skincare formulations to dietary supplements, attesting to its versatility. However, as with any supplement, it is essential to ensure the quality and purity of the products, as these can significantly impact their efficacy. It's advisable to conduct a patch test before using topical products and to consult a healthcare provider before taking any supplements, particularly for those with underlying health conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.