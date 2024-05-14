Benefits Of Flax Seeds For Hair And Skin

By: Rahul M | May 14, 2024
Flax seeds are oil seeds containing omega-3 fats and a lot of fiber. They have multiple benefits for your body, both internally and externally.
Flax seeds have health benefits and they can improve digestion and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Flax seeds can be easily included in your diet. You can roast them and have them as toppings on your foods or grind them and add them to the flour you use.
Flax seeds are also a good source of protein. Having a high-protein diet naturally provides the necessary protein for smooth hair growth.
Flax seeds can also be used as a conditioner to make your hair soft and shiny.
Since flax seeds are high in fiber, consuming them regularly will also help with weight loss. Good fiber intake also helps keep your skin healthy.