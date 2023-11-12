6 Tips To Conquer Clutter

We know that living in a cluttered space can have negative affects on your mood, productivity, and overall well-being. A clutter-free home is not only visually appealing, but also brings a sense of calm and order to your everyday routines. As the temperatures start to drop and we begin to embrace all things cosy, there is never been a better time to prepare your home for the season of hosting and gathering ahead. Below, we share some of our favourite tips to help you simplify your space and create a peaceful sanctuary that you and your guests will enjoy all season long.

Material required:

Shelves

Bins

Baskets

Toilet paper rolls

Colourful papers

Glue

Shower curtain rings

Magazine holders

Start small: Decluttering an entire house all at once can feel overwhelming. The best way to begin decluttering your home is by choosing a small, manageable area, like a drawer or a closet. We guarantee that once you experience the satisfaction of decluttering a small space, you will be motivated to tackle larger areas.

Read Also 5 Ways to Amplify Your Diwali Décor With DIY Candles

Invest in storage solutions: Storage solutions such as shelves, bins, and baskets are essential for maintaining an organized home. These solutions not only effectively conceal clutter but have the potential to add a touch of charm to your living space, especially if you invest in quality pieces that complement your decor.

Tame annoying cords through toilet paper rolls: Collect your toilet paper rolls. Cover them with colourful paper and store your cords inside the rolls for a more organized look.

Abide by the “one in, one out” rule: Though this rule has its challenges, it’s a great way to create a clutter-free, thoughtfully designed home. For every new item you bring, let go of a similar one. This rule helps you to be more mindful of what you acquire and helps to maintain a tidy home.

Curtain rings are your saviour: If you don’t have it in your house, then buy a pack of shower curtain rings – they are surprisingly useful! Loop onto a hanger or piece of dowel to hang belts, scarves, ties, handbags, hair elastics, baseball caps, necklaces and more!

Magazine holders are for something else: Get creative with magazine holders! Secure to the inside of bathroom cabinets to store hairdryers, curlers and straighteners, under kitchen shelves to hold cookbooks, chopping boards or oven mitts, or suspend sideways as a shelf for TV remotes, keys and wallets.