5 Ways to Amplify Your Diwali Décor With DIY Candles

Adding warmth and charm to your bedroom needn’t break the bank. You can infuse your space with a delightful touch of cosiness and personality through creative DIY candle diya decoration. These intricately adorned candle holders have the power to swiftly metamorphose your bedroom into a serene and welcoming haven.

Material required:

Bangles

Candles

Glue gun

Mirror stones

CD

Tea light candles

Peacock feathers

Bowl

Marigold / rose petals

Reuse your bangles: We are being serious now. You can repurpose old bangles to create one-of-a-kind candle diya decorations instead of discarding them. To begin, carefully break some bangles into smaller parts, taking care to avoid any potential injuries. To create decorative ceramic candles, attach the pieces and allow them to dry. Another option is to stack multiple bangles on top of each other and then insert a ceramic candle inside. This way, you can avoid breaking the bangles.

Candle ideas with decorative mirrors: To create a diya and candle decoration, gather small mirror stones and an old CD. To create a decorative Diwali item, you can attach a mirror bead to the edge of a CD. For a more elaborate design, you have the option to attach several mirrors across the CD, leaving enough space for a diya to be placed on it.

Side table centrepiece candle: These side table centrepiece candle are the best and simplest way for decorating your bedroom. Side table by grouping the candles in the centre of the table. These beautiful scented ceramic candle will make your ambiance more aesthetic and fill your room filled with the soothing fragrance.

Peacock-shaped candle diya decoration: Incorporating peacock feathers into decorative items and ornaments carries a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. It’s also an exceptionally creative idea for candle diya decoration. You can acquire tealight candles and paint them in a vivid peacock blue hue to infuse a touch of realism. To complete the look, affix peacock feathers to the back of the candles or arrange them in a circular formation, placing tealight candles atop for a stunning effect.

Floating candle diya: Raising the bar on your DIY a décor at home is a surefire way to increase the number of compliments you receive. One of the best ways to impress guests is with a floating decoration, one of the most used diya and candle decorations. It is as simple as filling a large bowl with water, dropping in some rose or marigold petals, and topping the whole thing off with some floating candles or tea lights. They look absolutely stunning in big hallways or foyers and enhance the festive aesthetics beautifully. You may completely alter the aesthetic of your landscape by adding just a few huge metal pots or crystal bowls.

