4 Last-Minute Make-Up Hacks You Need To Know If You Are Attending A Wedding

Are you planning on attending a wedding soon? It sounds like a lot of excitement. Getting ready for wedding functions can be a lot of fun. But it can also be a lot of work. We all want to look gorgeous during this time and dazzle everyone with our looks. It's all about experimenting with our appearance during the wedding season. For this wedding season, we have compiled a list of simple makeup hacks to help you achieve a beautiful look in no time.

Material required:

l Ice cold water l Washcloth l Kajal pencil l Eyeshadow l Lip balm

Ice cold water to depuff eyes: Swollen eyes are a common side effect of late-night routines and you do not want to attend a wedding with this look. To get rid of such puffy eyes, the easiest way is to use a cold compress. Simply immerse a wash cloth in ice cold water. For seven-10 minutes, keep the cool towel on your eyes and you are set to go. You will soon observe improvement.

Use kajal as bindi: Are you going for an all traditional look for this function but forgot to get a bindi to complete the look? Worry not because we have got you covered. You can use your kajal pencil to do the needful. Make a bindi design on your forehead with your kajal pencil. You can draw whatever size of the circle you like. It will appear just like a bindi and will surely enhance your traditional look.

Ready-to-use waxing strip: It’s possible that, in the midst of wedding planning and back-to-back celebrations, you might find it tough to fit a parlour appointment into your schedule! To deal with this situation, there are several instant ways to get a hair free skin. You can use ready-to-use waxing strips to have smooth, hair-free skin. They don’t need to be heated, and they will save you a lot of time.

Use eyeshadow as lipstick: Lipsticks give our faces an instant boost and improve our entire appearance. However, if your lipstick is missing and you still want the lipstick look, then worry not. Because we know how to turn eyeshadow into your lipstick. To do that, first, make sure your lips are clean. Apply powder blush or eyeshadow to your lips with your finger and pat it in place. Apply a layer of beeswax or lip balm to provide a touch of shimmer that will last longer than gloss.