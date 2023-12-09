6 Different Uses Of A Hand Sanitiser

Pic: Freepik

Hand sanitisers are a godsend when you need to clean your hands and there is no water available but did you know that this disinfectant has more than one purpose? Other than cleaning your hands, sanitisers can be used to disinfect other things too and it also works great as a strange beauty hack. Intrigued? Well, using these hacks you can keep yourself and your surroundings clean, all with this trusty little bottle.

Material required:

l Wipe out hand-sanitiser l Cloth

Remove sticky residue: Tried to remove a sticker only to be left with a sticky residue? Well, the adhesive residue can be hard to remove with water and soap, in fact, these ingredients might just make things worse! Here is where sanitisers come to the rescue. Whether it’s removing this pesky residue from furniture, walls, bottles, new dishes, etc., hand sanitiser will make the job so much easier.

Wipe away permanent marker: Removing permanent marker from a whiteboard can be a task. You can use a rag cloth and a sanitiser to get rid of the problem or another hack you can try is writing over the permanent marker with a dry erase pen and then wipe it off.

Clean stainless steel items: Stainless steel items can lose their lustre when they are covered in fingerprints. Luckily, you don’t need to go on a hunt for stainless-steel cleansers when you have a bottle of hand sanitizer at home. All you need to do is wipe it with a bit of sanitiser to make it look shiny and new again. Plus, as mentioned earlier, high touch point surfaces contain a lot of germs, and using hand sanitizer will not only clean it but also kill any germs.

Clean your glasses: Aside from protecting you from any infections sanitisers also help give you 20/20 vision. (Well, sort of). Forget about those expensive eyeglass cleaners, a bit of sanitiser will help remove smudges and eliminate any fingerprints.

Read Also 5 Genius Home Hacks That You Should Know

Disinfect makeup brushes: We cannot stress enough on how important it is to clean your makeup brushes regularly. They are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, which, if not cleaned properly can lead to acne and other skin issues. After using soap and water, disinfect your makeup brushes with wipeout hand sanitiser and allow them to air dry.

Disinfect phones and devices: High-touch surfaces like your phone and keyboard are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, hence it’s necessary to disinfect them regularly especially during this coronavirus pandemic. Make sure to wipe down your keyboard, phone, and mouse using a bit of hand sanitiser and a microfibre cloth.