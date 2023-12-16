5 DIY Home Remedies For Instant Relief

Pic: Freepik

While home remedies cannot cure a cold or the flu, they can help relieve symptoms — such as body aches, fever, chills, nasal congestion — during your recovery.

Material required:

Salt

Pomegranate

Garlic oil

Thyme

Ginger

Hot salt water: Saltwater draws out the bacteria and provides a bacteria fighting environment. Gargle salt water (½ sea salt to six oz water) three times in 10-second intervals. Do this three-four times a day. This will not cure your cold or your cough but it does relieve sore throat.

Read Also 6 Different Uses Of A Hand Sanitiser

Pomegranate: Take pomegranate peels and let them dry in the sun for two-three days. When all the moisture from these peels has gone, put them in a jar filled with honey. Now, whenever you have an attack of uncontrollable dry cough, keep one of the honey-dipped peels in your mouth. Do not swallow it. Just chew it like a candy and you will see an immediate relief.

Garlic oil: Garlic acts as an antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal. It kills antibiotic resistant bacteria by ingestion for flu and cold relief. For ear aches, place one drop warm garlic oil in each ear, or place a small garlic clove in the ear and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes. The ear is a very delicate organ close to your brain. If you are not used to doing this please consult a professional, first.

Thyme: Make sure to have a supply of dried thyme or thyme essential oil because it will come in handy if any member of the family catches a cold or flu. Thyme is a popular expectorant. It clears out your lungs, thus help you feel better quicker. You can brew an herbal tea by steeping two teaspoons of fresh thyme in a cup of boiling-hot water for 10 minutes. Or, make a thyme steam bath.

Ginger root: Just like the horseradish, grate the root and eat a spoonful. While ginger is known to aid with nausea, be sure to eat with a meal to prevent an upset stomach as fresh ginger can be more acidic.