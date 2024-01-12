6 Kitchen Hacks Of Baking Soda

Pics: Freepik

Whether you call it NaHCO3, sodium bicarbonate, bicarbonate of soda, baking soda or just plain bicarb, this is one magic ingredient to have in your kitchen cupboard. From keeping your flowers fresh for longer to adding sparkle to your pots and pans, here are some interesting ways to use it in your kitchen.

Keep cut flowers fresh for longer

Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a vase of water to extend the lifespan of fresh flowers. The baking soda also prevents the water from developing an odour.

Make your pots and pans sparkle

It can be a challenge to restore pots and pans to their original brilliance but baking soda makes this a bit easier. Add about two tablespoon baking soda to a basin of hot water along with your dishwashing liquid and let the pots or pans soak for a few minutes before washing.

Freshen hands, chopping boards and cooking utensils

Remove strong odours after working with ingredients such as garlic or onions by simply scrubbing with a little bit of baking soda, rinse and dry. This also helps in removing stains from chopping boards.

Clean the fridge and keep it odour-free

Make a paste of baking soda and water (three parts baking soda to 1 part water) and clean the inside of your fridge with it to remove stains and bad smells. To keep it odour-free, place a small container of baking soda inside the fridge to absorb any lingering strong smells. This also works well for the freezer, grocery cupboard or cupboards prone to moisture.

Wash fruit and vegetables

This is a very effective yet safe way of ensuring that all dirt and residue is washed off fresh fruit and vegetables. Simply add three to four tablespoon of baking soda to a large bowl or basin of water and wash your fruit and veggies in it.

Remove coffee, tea or rust stains

We have all had mugs, cups or baking tins with stubborn stains that seem impossible to get rid of without resorting to harsh chemicals. Simply add four tablespoon baking soda to a litre of warm water and pour this solution into the mugs, cups or baking pan. Allow it to soak for a couple of hours (or overnight) before washing. If some stains still stick around, try scrubbing them with a paste (three parts baking soda, one part water) until the stains are a thing of the past.