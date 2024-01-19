5 Hacks To Make Your Blankets Smell Fresh

Pics: Freepik

Whether you have seasonal bedding you use or keep extra blankets and comforters on hand for guests, keeping them fresh is key during storage. Fabric fibres, down, and other comforter filler materials absorb odours, which can give the blankets and comforters a musty or stale smell. Several items you might already have around the house help keep those odours from forming, so your freshly washed comforters and blankets stay smelling fresh, no matter how long you store them.

Material required:

Dryer sheets

Scented soaps

Tissue paper

White cotton fabric

Pair of scissors

Lavender

White ribbon

Cedar sachets / balls

Baking soda

Use dryer sheets

Dryer sheets make freshly washed blankets smell great, so keep the scent going with fresh dryer sheets. Tuck scented dryer sheets in between the folds of the blankets and comforters when you store them. The scent of the dryer sheets permeates throughout the stored blankets and comforters to keep them smelling fresh.

Try scented soap

Another way to add a pleasant scent to blankets while you store them is with a bar of soap. Choose soap with a strong scent that you love, so your blankets smell just as good. Wrap one to two bars of scented soap in acid-free tissue paper. Place the soap in the storage container, bag, or closet to fight musty odours. When it doesn’t smell very strong, replace it with a new bar of soap.

Scent with cedar

If you like an earthy, wood scent, cedar is a good option for keeping your blankets smelling fresh. Cedar has a strong, clean scent that permeates fabric. It can also help keep moths and other insects that could damage your blankets away from them, and it helps absorb moisture to prevent mold and mildew in the storage area. Place cedar sachets or cedar balls in with the blankets and comforter to give them a fresh woody scent.

Make lavender sachet

The soothing scent of lavender is the perfect way to keep your blankets smelling great. When you pull them out to use them, the lavender scent can help you feel relaxed and sleepy. You can make a simple lavender sachet with fabric and dried lavender flowers. Cut thin white cotton fabric into a four-inch square. Place dried lavender in the centre of the square. Pick up the edges of the square and twist them. Tie a white ribbon tightly around the top to make a lavender sachet. Place the lavender sachet in with the blankets and comforters when storing them.

Absorbs odours with baking soda

Just like baking soda keeps your refrigerator smelling good, it can also help absorb odours from your blanket storage area to keep them smelling fresh. Poke holes in the top of a box of baking soda. Place the baking soda in the storage closet to absorb unwanted odours. Replace the box of baking soda with a fresh box every three-four months.