7 Gardening Hacks For Beginners

Pic: Freepik

Gardening is not just a hobby; it’s a therapeutic journey that connects us to nature. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting, these gardening hacks will elevate your plant care, bring creativity to your garden, and ensure your vegetable patch flourishes. Let your garden be a testament to the beauty that arises when nature and human creativity unite.

Material required:

Eggshell

Shelves

Mulch

Rain barrels

Old teacups / boots / pallets

Eggshell elixir:

One of the simplest and effective plant care tips involves saving your eggshells. Crushed eggshells sprinkled around the base of your plants provide a natural calcium infusion. This strengthens cell walls and helps prevent issues like blossom end rot in tomatoes.

Companion panting: Embrace the age-old technique of companion planting. Certain plants work together to deter pests naturally. For instance, planting marigolds near tomatoes can keep nematodes at bay, while basil safeguards tomatoes from certain insects.

Vertical marvels:

When space is limited, look up! Vertical gardening is an innovative solution. Hang planters from fences, use wall-mounted containers, or install shelves for a lush, space-saving display. This not only adds visual interest but maximises your gardening real estate.

DIY seed starters: Reduce waste and nurture your seeds with biodegradable DIY seed starters. Crafted from newspaper or toilet paper rolls, these eco-friendly containers make transplanting a breeze. The biodegradable nature of these starters minimises transplant shock.

Mulching magic: Mulch is a garden’s best friend. Spread a layer of organic mulch around your plants to retain moisture, regulate soil temperature, and suppress weeds. This simple step not only conserves water but also nurtures a healthier garden ecosystem.

Harvest rainwater: Harness the power of rainwater by setting up rain barrels. Collecting rainwater provides a sustainable water source for your garden. It’s not only eco-friendly but also a cost-effective way to keep your plants hydrated during dry spells.

Repurposed elegance: Unleash your creativity with repurposed planters. Old teacups, boots, or pallets can become charming containers for your green companions. This not only adds a personal touch to your garden but also breathes new life into discarded items.