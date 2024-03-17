3 DIY Hacks To Maintain Good Hygiene

Have you ever wondered what to do with all of those shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles that take up space in your shower? Well, these personal hygiene hacks will teach you how to use the stuff that comes out at the bottom. Some of these hacks will save you a fortune, while others make your shower look like an art installation. Whatever your needs are, they are not hard to find. These personal hygiene hacks work towards two goals: less waste and more convenience!

Material required:

Salt

Vinegar

Cotton balls

Yogurt

Baby powder

Socks

With a sprinkle of salt, you will be able to kill off any bacteria or leftover food particles lingering on your hands. Then all that’s left is to rinse and dry. Your hands will be as clean as a whistle. Use the same method to clean your cutting boards. Make sure to use coarse salt, which is better at absorbing juices and other ingredients.

Vinegar will neutralise odours: If you have a bad smelly sink, add some vinegar, and it will go down the drain with all of the filth. To do this, pour about 1/2 cup of vinegar into the drain and leave it for about 30 minutes before turning on the water again. The next time you use it, your sink will smell like roses (and nothing else).

Foot odour: Ever been in a situation where you are wearing sandals or open-toed shoes, and you can’t stop noticing your bad foot odour? Here is your solution: just sprinkle some baby powder on your feet and wear a pair of socks for a few hours. The powder will work to absorb the moisture that causes the odour.

If you don’t want to buy a new pair of shoes every season, you can simply make your old ones smell like new. Just place some dry cotton balls directly in the shoe and close it. Leave them there for a few days, and then remove the cotton balls. You will be surprised how good the smell will be once you get the cotton out.

Yogurt to remove stretch marks: To keep your skin soft and supple, you can try this homemade remedy. It’s not the same as the expensive stretch mark creams, but it will do the trick for softer skin. Simply apply some plain yogurt on your stretch marks and put on some old clothes to try this out. Then let it sit for about 20 minutes and rinse off with cool water.