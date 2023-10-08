Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About How To Deal With Your Child When They Are Bullied

When the topic of bullying comes up, people often downplay its impact, saying that it’s a part of school life or growing up years. However, it's crucial to understand that bullying can have a deeper impact and the hurtful words or actions directed at a child can leave long-lasting emotional scars.

From my experience of being bullied when I was in school, I can say that it's a big deal. But, I was a resilient and strong-headed child, so I never succumbed and managed to handle the situation differently. Not all children respond assertively and many feel overwhelmed in such challenging circumstances.

Parents must keep a close watch on their children and look for signs of distress or unwillingness to go to school. Engage your child in conversation and talk to them about their change of heart. Create a supportive environment so that the child feels comfortable in sharing her/his deepest fears and hesitations. More than a direct confession, it is common for a child to display signs of anguish at the mention of school. They can be withdrawn from social interactions, isolate themselves, not eat or go to play with their friends, and even feel agitated or emotional. Parents should, in such a scenario, be with the child and ensure that s/he is not alone.

If your child talks about her/his experiences of bullying, be calm and listen to them, do not jump in and start doling out advice. This is important as it helps you build trust with the child. If they don’t want to discuss with you directly, encourage them to reach out to adults they trust, like school teachers or family members.

Bullying should never be ignored or taken lightly. To make school life an enjoyable experience for the child, parents and school authorities should take proactive steps to address such instances. While it isn’t possible to entirely eliminate bullying, parents can teach their children to tackle the situation more tactfully. Equip them with the support they might need to navigate these challenging situations.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)