Fabzen - Taking The Gaming Industry By Storm

Fabzen Technologies Private Limited established in 2017, is a gaming company that caught people’s eye with its unique motto to develop skill-oriented games with an equal stance for entertainment where both go hand-in-hand. This was indeed an ice-breaking idea that took the entire gaming industry by storm; Mr Mrithunjay Kumar Yadav, the founder himself was the mastermind who recently handed over the CEO position to Mr. Ashwini Kumar in 2023.

After days of constant hard work and a few hit-and-miss, a nascent idea of developing games emerged in their minds. On the journey to accomplish this vision, they gathered a synergic team of talented people who were all driven to make skilful games that held a keen eye for intricate details in visual effects, smooth navigation of the games, and creative aspects while keeping their user’s choices as a prime priority. Fabzen also influenced by the technological revolution minced every bit of the games with high-end innovation and detailing. Regular upgrading of the games, their features and design also dictates the company's tenacity.

A culmination of this is what led to an app full of entertainment that Fabzen made and scaled to vast regions of the country online, erasing all social hierarchies and generational inhibitions. The more the spread, the more the choices: which is why the company started focusing on developing and adding many more games to provide a wider range of choices for its users.

Fabzen is one of the many ships on the sea. The tides were tight, still, it sailed through all the challenges and competition that came its way and stood out in glory. It is known for bringing old games to the limelight and introducing them to the newer generation with a glaze of innovation.

These games carry big pockets of fun and bigger pockets of learning, including teachings like the idea of probability, risk-taking abilities, card skills, intuitiveness, and much more. Altogether it was pumped with an air of excitement, thrill, and challenges thrown off at lakhs of people who stayed, played, and enjoyed.

Fabzen built an unshakable trust in its customers, which today stands as one of its strongest pillars of strength, and a testimony to this is the AIGF and ISO certification they hold. They find themselves accountable to this extended family of theirs because of which they brought along various measures to keep in touch. One of them is the customer care unit that provides in-hand services to its users over a virtual call that works 24/7 ensuring that not a single person’s query goes unheard. The company, in its yearning to serve the best, gave way to several innovations that propelled this brewing start-up to achieve great success within the industry.

Fabzen’s fluid-like flexibility and bold decision-making abilities have helped the company fight their competition and gain footing in the gaming world. A substantiation of this is the list of games they made: Ludo Empire, Skill Patti Empire, and Callbreak Empire. Alongside making skillful games, the company also looked to make scalable handy online games that would curb a lot of their expenditure and time spent on travelling to meet players in real.

Ludo Empire was the first-ever game made by Fabzen. It was an attempt to create a game keeping in mind the company's 3 main aspects, which is to build skill-based games that are accessible to all and user-friendly. However, the Ludo Empire added a new dimension to it with ancient games that had gone unnoticed. This attempt to revive and relive childhood memories soared its popularity to heights with around 1.25 Cr+ users online especially due to its unbiased methods of gaming as authenticated via its RNG certificate.