World Jazz Day: 7 Artists That Are Still Widely Listened To In 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 29, 2024
Louis Armstrong was a famous trumpeter and vocalist. 'What A Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong is still loved by a wide community of Jazz listeners.
Frank Sinatra is one of the greatest musicians the world has known. 'Fly Me To The Moon' remains his most loved song to the date.
Doris Day was one of the best voices in the 20's. 'Whatever will be, will be' by Doris Day is an evergreen song.
Chet Baker was known as 'Prince Of Cool' for inventing Cool Jazz. 'I Fall In Love Too Easily' is one of his greatest hits.
Nat King Cole recorded over a 100 songs over three decades that became top hits on the charts. 'Unforgettable' is still on the top of the Jazz charts.
Billie Holiday was a gifted vocalist who sang numerous Jazz hits. 'I'll Be Seeing You' by Billie is a widely loved song.
Ella Fitzgerald was known to have a terrific voice and was an extremely talented singer. 'Dream A Little Dream Of Me' by Ella is still on the playlists of people in 2024.