Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks about teaching children time management

One of the ways we adults get through our busy day while striking out tasks on the to-do list is by allotting sufficient time to each. Time management is an essential part of our lives. Without efficient and effective use of our precious time, we would get nowhere with our work. It also reduces our stress and anxiety if we can get our work done on time. It is this intelligent use of time that helps us get through our day with ease.

And, hence, as a parent, I feel we should teach our children time management so that they learn this essential life skill quite early on in their lives. The younger you start with them, the better. When they reach an age where they can understand the concept of time management, that’s the time parents should start inculcating that habit in them. This will help them stay organised. You can set a goal at home and ask them to achieve it in that stipulated time. For example, simple household chores.

The same can be extended to their studies and playtime. The best way to start is to plan a schedule that helps your child finish his/her tasks quicker. This way, the child is less stressed, overwhelmed, and helps them to complete their tasks and achieve their goals quicker. Also, time management helps the child to be more disciplined and creative.

I started teaching time management to my daughter when she was about five or six years old. It was basic, simple things like cleaning your room, tidying your desk, put your toys back in their place. I used to set a time and would after a while check. And, to my utter surprise and shock, she would have finished all the work in the time I had set for her.

To make it fun for your child, help them create a timer. And, for every task achieved, you can reward the child. The reward will motivate the child to continue the habit. You can also set out family calendars and together set goals that everyone is expected to complete in the given time. By looking at adults or older siblings (if any) complete their work, the child will feel involved. I have said it numerous times in my column previously. Children mimic parents. So, you have to be a role model for your child. Once the child sees you doing your work, s/he will automatically follow you.

Also, while as adults we might be used to multi-tasking, the same shouldn’t be taught to a child. It will unnecessarily confuse him/her and cause chaos. Ensure that the child is also taking small breaks or resting in between and not rushing from one task to another.

Be calm and patient; don’t rush the child. Let the child take his/her decisions while completing the tasks. The child should feel a sense of accomplishment after completing his/her chores. It should be done just for the sake of it. There will be troubles initially, but together you can tide through and you never know, as parents you may also learn a lesson or two from your child.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)