National Bubble Tea Day 2024: 7 Popular Flavours You Must Try

By: Rahul M | April 29, 2024
National Bubble Tea Day is celebrated on April 30th. Bubble tea is one of the most popular and widely loved drinks worldwide. If you are a beginner, then you must start with basic and classic milk bubble tea.
All images from Canva
Mango bubble tea is a must-have for the summer season. It has a fruity mango taste, which makes it the best drink for mango lovers.
One of the trendy bubble tea flavours is matcha milk tea. Green tea lovers would enjoy this drink.
Enjoy the fresh and sweet delight of strawberry bubble tea. The sweet strawberry flavour is a must-try bubble tea.
Popular among chocolate lovers, chocolate bubble tea has a rich and chocolaty flavour. It's a sweet and chewy delight you can try this summer.
Passion fruit bubble tea is a popular flavour choice for many. It is fresh and fruity, making it the it the best drink for the hot weather.
Ditch your regular coffee and try coffee bubble tea. It's a popular caffeine-based bubble tea flavour loved by many.