 Ready To Be Wowed By This 166-Year-Old Durga Puja In Kolkata?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleReady To Be Wowed By This 166-Year-Old Durga Puja In Kolkata?

Ready To Be Wowed By This 166-Year-Old Durga Puja In Kolkata?

In 2025, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2, filling Indian streets with lights, pandals, and cultural festivities.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Durga Puja 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Durga Puja is one of India’s grandest festivals, celebrated with unmatched devotion and joy. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, it marks the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga defeats the demon Mahishasura. In 2025, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2, filling Indian streets with lights, pandals, and cultural festivities.

About 166-year-old Durga Puja in Kolkata

Among the countless pujas in Kolkata, one stands tall with a legacy of over a century. As per the Pujo site, the Badan Chandra Roy Durga Puja has been celebrated for 166 years. This puja traces its roots back to 1857, when a palatial house was constructed by Mackintosh and Burn. Later, in 1869, a local businessman from Ayodhya, Subarna Banik ‘Pals’, began the puja. Recognised for his generosity, he was conferred the title ‘Roy’ for uplifting many underprivileged families.

Read Also
Durga Puja 2025: Know Dates, Muhurat, Celebrations, Rituals And More About The Festival
article-image

Over the years, the Roy family’s Durga Puja became a significant cultural and spiritual event in Kolkata. Their residence shifted across the city, from near the Medical College Hospital to Central Avenue and finally, in 1925, to Chittaranjan Avenue near New Theatre Square, where the family continued the tradition with grandeur.

FPJ Shorts
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary
Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary
Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move To Register Homoeopaths
Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move To Register Homoeopaths
Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign With Zeal; Focus On Cleanliness, Awareness And Community Participation
Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign With Zeal; Focus On Cleanliness, Awareness And Community Participation
Read Also
Mumbai Chi Mauli FIRST Look Revealed Ahead Of Shardiya Navratri 2025 | VIDEO
article-image

What makes this puja special is not just its long history but its ability to preserve heritage while embracing changing times. For generations, devotees and locals have gathered here to witness beautifully crafted idols, traditional rituals, and a sense of community that only Kolkata’s pujas can offer.

Read Also
Navratri 2025: Mumbai Rolls Out The Red Carpet Welcome For Bhandhup Chi Aai, Chembur Chi Rani &...
article-image

In 2025, as pandal-hopping crowds take over Kolkata, the Badan Chandra Roy Family Durga Puja promises to be a highlight, blending history, devotion, and culture in one of the city’s most iconic celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

Ready To Be Wowed By This 166-Year-Old Durga Puja In Kolkata?

Ready To Be Wowed By This 166-Year-Old Durga Puja In Kolkata?

What Is Melatonin? A Medication That Aman Gupta Consumes; Shark Tank Judge Mentions It In PM Modi's...

What Is Melatonin? A Medication That Aman Gupta Consumes; Shark Tank Judge Mentions It In PM Modi's...

When Is The Best Time To Visit Mumbai's Iconic Bandra Fair 2025?

When Is The Best Time To Visit Mumbai's Iconic Bandra Fair 2025?

PM Modi's 75th Birthday Attire Has A Touch Of Madhya Pradesh: Looks Radiant In Pink Pagdi & Lotus...

PM Modi's 75th Birthday Attire Has A Touch Of Madhya Pradesh: Looks Radiant In Pink Pagdi & Lotus...