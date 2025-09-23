World Ayurveda Day 2025: 4 Reasons Ayurveda Is The Natural Option For Health & Nature

These days, staying healthy can be challenging because so many options are processed or artificial. The environment is also affected. In this situation, Ayurveda, the traditional Indian medical system, offers a holistic and natural way to care for both your health and the planet.

September 23 is celebrated as World Ayurveda Day to promote the goodness of Ayurveda for people. The theme for 2025 is ‘Ayurveda for People and Planet’. It highlights the Indian government’s idea of promoting Ayurveda as a viable, and conscience-based healthcare option for people, and nature’s welfare.

Let us explore how Ayurveda benefits your health and the environment, while discovering the organic and Ayurvedic options offered by Patanjali.

All About Ayurveda

Ayurveda is a traditional Indian medical system that focuses on the overall well-being of your mind, body, and soul. The word Ayurveda means 'knowledge of life,' and it uses natural methods to support your health as a whole.

Ayurveda believes that the body and nature are interconnected, encompassing the person’s Prakriti, or body constitution, and Doshas, or life forces that preserve the body’s balance. This holistic approach focuses on every aspect of the person to identify the root cause of issues and develop enduring solutions.

Read Also Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

Ayurveda includes opting for herbal medicine to treat imbalances, opting for related lifestyle choices suitable for the issues and the person’s Doshas, including Yoga, meditation, and exercises to support healthcare, and practicing mindfulness.

Now that we've covered the basics of Ayurveda, a system founded by Acharya Charaka, let's look at how it supports healthy living and helps care for the environment.

Read Also Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

4 Benefits of Ayurveda for Health and Nature

Holistic: Ayurveda boosts your system to be healthy in the long run. It does not treat your body in parts, but the mind, body, and soul. It is all about holistic healing.

Natural: Ayurveda depends on natural herbs, oils, minerals, and processes. Thus, the products are natural, little side effects, are a boon, and can be used in the long run.

Eco-Care: As mentioned, Ayurveda uses natural options to provide solutions. It chooses organic offerings that are good for the environment and has less carbon footprint.

Eco-friendly: Ayurveda talks about using and doing all things natural. It means it talks about seasonal eating and living, and ensuring your Ayurvedic lifestyle works as per the climate.

Patanjali works in the framework of Ayurveda. It offers products that are organic. Like the Patanjali Organic Virgin Coconut Oil (Jar) (300 Ml and 500 Ml). It has all the antioxidants, minerals, and good fats needed for a healthy life. You can use it for cooking and beauty treatments.

Or choose Patanjali Traditional Whole Wheat Atta (5 Kg). Made from the finest whole wheat, this natural option has the bran, germ, and endosperm. Try Patanjali Unpolished Mix Pulses (500 Gms and 1 Kg). It is nutritious and tastier than the polished options. It is a high source of protein.

Celebrate World Ayurveda Day on September 23 by choosing the Ayurvedic way of life and Patanjali, and live a healthier and longer life.