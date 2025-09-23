Life, Death & Re-Birth: The True Meaning Of 'Garba' In Navratri

Recently, an Instagram content creator named Devanshi Majumdar shared fascinating insight into the true meaning behind Garba and Dandiya, explaining how these dances aren’t just for celebration but reflect life, death, and rebirth.

Garba, the vibrant community dance from Gujarat, is often celebrated during Navratri, but its significance goes far beyond festive enjoyment. The term “Garba” comes from the Sanskrit word garbha, meaning womb. At its core, Garba is a dance of life, spirituality, and cosmic symbolism.

Traditionally, women danced in circles around a clay pot with a lit lamp inside, called a garbha deep or “womb lamp.” This lamp represented the human body as the vessel of divinity, with the flame symbolising the eternal presence of the Goddess (Devi). Even today, many performances continue to keep the deity, either in the form of a garbha deep or an image of Goddess Durga, at the center of the circle.

The circle of life, death, and rebirth

The circular pattern of Garba holds profound meaning. In Hindu philosophy, time is seen as cyclical, moving through birth, life, death, and rebirth. As dancers move continuously in circles, they represent this eternal flow of life. At the center remains the Goddess, an unmoving and constant force, symbolising divine energy that persists in an ever-changing universe.

This makes Garba not just a celebration but also a spiritual reminder that while everything around us changes, divinity remains steady and eternal.

The difference between Garba and Dandiya Raas

Though often performed together during Navratri, Dandiya Raas has a different symbolic meaning than Garba. In Dandiya, dancers use decorated sticks that represent the weapons of Goddess Durga. When participants strike the sticks together, it signifies the victory of good over evil, specifically, Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

While Garba celebrates life, divinity, and the cycle of existence, Dandiya embodies the warrior spirit of the Goddess, emphasizing her power to protect and destroy negativity.

Garba in today’s times

Over time, Garba has grown beyond its village roots in Gujarat to become a global cultural phenomenon. From New Jersey to London to Melbourne, communities gather in concentric circles, keeping this tradition alive across continents. Modern Garba often blends traditional rhythms with contemporary beats, yet its essence of honoring feminine divinity and cosmic cycles remains unchanged.