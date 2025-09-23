Rujuta Divekar Says Women Must Have These 4 Navratri Foods While Fasting

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for blending traditional wisdom with modern nutrition, shared her insights on Instagram on the first day of Navratri. She explained that while many today view fasting as a way to “detox” the body, the true essence of Navratri fasting lies in improving digestion, adding diversity to one’s diet, and de-stressing both body and mind.

She highlighted four key foods that women, in particular, must include during Navratri fasting to support their health and well-being. Men can also benefit from them.

Rajgira (Amaranth)

Rajgira, a powerhouse grain, can be eaten in various forms such as ladoo, thalipeeth, roti, or chikki. Rujuta stressed its rich iron content, which plays a crucial role in improving haemoglobin levels. Adequate iron intake not only strengthens the body but also enhances mental health. She also pointed out that consuming rajgira helps improve hair quality, making it a versatile must-have during fasting.

Cashews

Rujuta recommended a small handful of cashews as part of the fasting diet. Cashews are packed with magnesium, which is essential for nerve health and relaxation. She explained that if someone experiences foot pain at night, bloating or gas in the evening, or difficulty sleeping, cashews can help. By calming the nervous system, magnesium helps one rest better and feel more energetic during the day.

Bananas

According to Rujuta, bananas are rich in vitamin B6, a nutrient that helps regulate mood and supports brain function. With her signature touch of humor, she added that vitamin B6 not only prevents women from revisiting old thoughts and wasting the present, but also helps reduce breast tenderness before periods. Bananas, therefore, are not just a quick energy source but also a natural mood stabiliser during fasting.

Sundal (Legumes)

Finally, Rujuta urged people to eat sundal, a traditional South Indian dish made with legumes like rajma and chana. These are rich in amino acids, which are crucial for maintaining bone health. For women, who often experience bone density loss with age, including legumes in the diet can be especially beneficial.

Through her Navratri fasting recommendations, Rujuta Diwekar underscored the importance of eating foods that nourish rather than deprive. By focusing on iron, magnesium, vitamin B6, and amino acids, her advice highlights how fasting can be a holistic approach to health, especially for women.