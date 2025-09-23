Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About 'Rashtrakavi'

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Birth Anniversary | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is one of the most legendary poets that India has witnessed. In the field of Hindi literature, he has made a phenomenal contribution with his words. He is considered to be one of the most successful and famous modern Hindi poets. He is a name in the world of Indian literature whose poems used to stir the blood of the youth. Every line of his poems filled everyone with enthusiasm.

राष्ट्रवादी चेतना के अमर नायक, कालजयी कवि एवं हिंदी साहित्य के सूर्य श्रद्धेय रामधारी सिंह ‘दिनकर’ जी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें स्मरण कर नमन करता हूँ।



उनकी रचनाएँ राष्ट्रप्रेम की अग्नि को सदैव प्रज्वलित करती हैं।



व्यक्तिगत रूप से, मेरे परम पूज्य पिताजी भी अक्सर उनकी पंक्तियों का…

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's Birth Anniversary

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was a prominent Hindi writer, poet, and essayist. He was born on September 23, 1908, in a village in Bihar. He studied philosophy, politics, and history at Patna University. He studied Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, and English extensively. Known by his pen name Dinkar, Ramdhari Singh was a famous Indian Hindi and Maithili poet, freedom fighter, and academic. He was born into a poor family in Simaria village of Begusarai district in the state of Bihar.

STORY | UP CM, deputies pay tribute to poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his birth anniversary



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies on Tuesday paid rich tributes to legendary Hindi poet and 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his birth anniversary,…

Hailed as a Rashtrakavi

Before India's independence, Dinkar was known as a rebellious poet because his poems inspired a revolutionary spirit among young people. His words were so fiery that every young person felt the urge to revolt. His poetry exuded Veer Rasa, and he has been hailed as a Rashtrakavi ('national poet') and poet of the era on account of his inspiring patriotic compositions.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award

The government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan Award in 1959. His poetry was greatly influenced by Rabindranath Tagore, and his political thought was greatly shaped by both Mahatma Gandhi and Karl Marx. Dinkar had also nominated him thrice to the Lok Sabha. He was elected three times to the Rajya Sabha and was a member of this house from April 3, 1952 to January 26, 1964. He was also the Vice-Chancellor of Bhagalpur University (Bhagalpur, Bihar) in the early 1960s.