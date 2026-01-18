 Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl 'Parvati Paul Rao': What Does It Mean?
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have revealed their daughter’s name as Parvati Paul Rao, sharing the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. Rooted in Sanskrit, Parvati means “Daughter of the Mountain” and symbolises divine feminine energy. The name also honours both parents, combining Patralekhaa’s and Rajkummar’s surnames.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Actors and one of B-town's beloved couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared a heart-melting update that has instantly warmed the internet. Months after welcoming their first child, the much-loved Bollywood couple has finally revealed their baby girl's name; one that carries deep spiritual meaning and a beautiful personal connection to both parents.

Meet Parvati Paul Rao

On Sunday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to Instagram to make the announcement in the most tender way possible. The post featured an intimate photograph of the couple gently holding their daughter’s tiny hands, with the caption: "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing." They then revealed her full name: Parvati Paul Rao ✨ पार्वती पॉल राव.

What does the name means?

The name Parvati is rich in cultural and spiritual significance. Rooted in Sanskrit, it translates to "Daughter of the Mountain," derived from the word Parvata, meaning mountain.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati is revered as the consort of Lord Shiva and is considered a powerful manifestation of Shakti, symbolising strength, compassion, fertility and divine feminine energy.

What makes the name even more special is how it weaves together both parents’ identities. Paul comes from Patralekhaa’s surname, while Rao represents Rajkummar’s family name.

Inside Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s romantic chapter

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s journey together has long been admired. The duo reportedly first meet over a decade ago and fell in love while working on CityLights (2014). After an intimate proposal in October 2021, they tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2025, a moment that coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary. Announcing her arrival at the time, they shared a joint statement that read, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl," followed by, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

