Prioritise Self-Care This Valentine's Day, Tips To Cope With Suicidal Thoughts And Secure Mental Health

Valentine's Day is a day to cherish love and celebrate with someone dear to us. On this note, one must understand that one may also choose to enjoy solo instead of feeling low about not having a sweetheart. However, if one faces rejection and disapproval on a proposal or confession of love, it's important to cope with the situation and not fall prey to it. Let somebody else's "no" not hurt you. Prioritise self-care this Valentine's Day with tips to discard suicidal thoughts and secure mental health.

Dr. Pavana S, Consultant Psychiatrist & Relationship Expert, Vidyaranyapura, Bangalore shares 5 tips for coping with suicidal tendencies:

Reach out for Support: It's crucial to reach out to someone you trust when you're experiencing suicidal thoughts. This could be a friend, family member, therapist, counselor, or helpline. Talking about your feelings with someone who cares about you can provide relief and help you feel less alone.

Seek Professional Help: Consider reaching out to a mental health professional such as a therapist, counselor, or psychiatrist who can offer support, guidance, and treatment options. Therapy can help you explore the underlying causes of your suicidal thoughts, develop coping strategies, and work towards recovery.

Create a Safety Plan: Work with a mental health professional to create a safety plan that outlines steps you can take during a crisis. This plan may include contacting a trusted friend or family member, seeking help from a mental health crisis line, removing access to means of self-harm, and engaging in coping strategies or distractions.

Practice Self-care: Take care of yourself by engaging in activities that promote relaxation, self-soothing, and well-being. This could include getting regular exercise, practicing mindfulness or meditation, spending time in nature, engaging in hobbies you enjoy, getting enough sleep, and eating nutritious foods.

Avoid drugs and alcohol: Avoid using drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with suicidal thoughts. While substances may provide temporary relief, they can exacerbate feelings of depression and increase the risk of impulsive behavior. Instead, seek healthier coping mechanisms and reach out for professional support.