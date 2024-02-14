Valentine's Day Turns Tragic! Lovers Die By Suicide After Consuming Poison On February 14 In UP's Mahoba (VIDEO) |

Mahoba: A shocking incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba District where a youth and a girl who were in love with each other committed suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. The couple consumed poison when the entire world is celebrating the day of love, Valentine's Day on February 14. There are reports that the girl and the boy wanted to marry each other and the family members were not ready for this, which led them to take the extreme step of committing suicide by consuming poison.

The couple have been identified as Surinder Singh (20) who hailed from Kanela village in Charkhari and the girl Seema (19) hailed from the neighbouring village. They both were in relationship and wanted to marry each other. However, when their family members came to know about their relationship, they scolded them and warned them to not meet each other in the future.

They both consumed sulfur

As per reports, Surinder left home at around 6 AM in the morning on Wednesday (February 14) saying that he is going to the fields and the woman was at home on that day. Surinder reached near a bridge outside his village and consumed poison. He informed Seema on phone after consuming poison after which she also consumed poison.

They both were taken to Mahoba District Hospital

The villagers spotted Surinder Singh near the bridge and rushed towards him, Surinder informed them about the incident and also told them that Seema has also consumed poison. The villagers informed his family members, they arrived on the spot on receiving the infortmation and took him to Mahoba District Hospital. The family members of the girl noticed her in pain and asked her about the reason, after which she said that she has consumed poison.

They both died at the same hospital

She was also rushed to the Mahoba District Hospital. The father of the girl claimed that Seema must have consumed around five pills of sulfur and that other five must have been consumed by Surinder, as the bottle contained ten pills. Surinder died in the hospital at around 7 AM in the morning on Valentine's Day. The girl also died after some time at the hospital.

Police initiate investigation

The police said that they received information about the death of the couple from their relatives and they have initiated an investigation into the matter. The day of love turned tragic for the couple as they died by suicide on the auspicious day of Valentine's Day on February 14.