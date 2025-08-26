5 Delicious Modaks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 26, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi isn’t just about grand aartis and festive decor; it’s also about indulging in Lord Ganesha’s favorite treat, the modak!
While the classic Ukadiche modak remains a must-have, modern twists are making their way into kitchens everywhere. Here are five delicious varieties of modaks to try this festive season:
Ukadiche Modak: The iconic Maharashtrian delight! They are soft rice flour dumplings filled with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. Steamed to perfection, this one is the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi
Rava Modak: Quick, light, and slightly grainy, these semolina-based modaks with coconut-jaggery filling are perfect for those who love a fuss-free yet flavorful option
Mawa Modak: Made with khoya and sugar, these creamy, decadent modaks often come flavored with saffron, pistachios, or cardamom, perfect for anyone who loves rich, melt-in-mouth sweets
Dark Chocolate Modak: For a modern twist, try rich dark chocolate shaped into modaks! A hit among kids and adults, this bittersweet treat is a festive indulgence at its best
Coconut Rose Modak: Made with coconut and infused with rose essence or petals, these pink-hued modaks add both beauty and flavor to the festive platter
