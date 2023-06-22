PM Modi-Biden Meet: From Corn Salad To Strawberry Cake, Here's What's On White House State Dinner Menu |

What's on your dinner plate tonight? We can't really guess that for you unless you are inviting us for a delicious feast at your place. However, in case you wish to know about the menu for US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's White House State Dinner Menu, here are the details about what all dishes would be served and tasted.

Be it your favourite corn kernel salad or some strawberry dessert, the two leaders have it all for dinner. Along with PM Modi who is on his three-day visit to the US, 400 guests are invited to the lavish dinner being hosted at the official House. Noting that the Indian PM follows a vegetarian diet plan, First Lady Jill Biden asked Chef Nina Curtis -- who aces in plant-based cuisine -- to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu.

A look into the VEG dinner menu

Marinated millet, corn kernel salad, and stuffed mushrooms are the top mouthwatering items for the dignitaries. That's not all. Compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, and creamy saffron-infused risotto are also included in the dinner menu. We can't miss the dessert right? For the sweet touch to the meal comes the rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

Creamy saffron-infused risotto |

It was noted that, upon request, guests would be served fish-based food preparations along with lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes, and summer squashes, according to the menu. The hosted dinner also has onboard some great wine options such as Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019, and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

Crisped Millet cakes |

PM Modi's US Tour

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.

Jill Biden said that "after years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. But our relationship isn't only about governments". "We are celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe, those who feel the bonds of home in both of our countries," she said as she previewed the menu.