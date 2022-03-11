PM Modi enjoys dinner with mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar; pics surface

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enjoyed dinner with his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. In the pictures shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the Prime Minister was also seen taking his mother's blessings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, addressed a gathering of Gujarat BJP leaders as Assembly elections in the state draw near, and asked them to maintain a close contact with people.

"Met fellow @BJP4Gujarat leaders and Karyakartas at the state BJP HQ. Discussed how our Party organisation can serve the people even more effectively and contribute towards national development," he tweeted after the meeting.

More than 430 leaders and workers were present at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters, said BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas.

"The prime minister was welcomed with a garland by women party workers. He provided guidance to those in attendance," Vyas said, without disclosing details of the prime minister's speech.

Sources told news agency PTI that Modi asked BJP leaders and workers in the state to maintain a close contact with people.

He asked party workers to make people aware of various schemes and programs implemented by the government in the last ten years, sources added.

Modi also asked state leaders to increase coordination with the cadres working on the ground, they said.

The prime minister's focus was to extend outreach to the people in every sphere of society, sources said.

The PM's speech lasted for over 35 minutes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his predecessor Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were present, among others.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December 2022.

Earlier in the day, arriving in Gujarat after the BJP's impressive performance in elections in Uttar Pradesh and three other states, the prime minister conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:54 PM IST