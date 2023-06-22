PM Modi Meets US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill; Gifts 7.5 Carat Green Diamond (WATCH)

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Washington DC | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to the White House, Washington DC, by President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC on Thursday morning (June 22). "US President Joe Biden is hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at the White House, featuring a few of the President’s favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream. They will be joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisory Ajit Doval," said the White House in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the White House, greeted by POTUS Joe Biden and FLOTUS Jill Biden .Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the United States Joe Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged special gifts with President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC.

Papier mache - It is the box in which the Green Diamond is placed. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs. It (Green Diamond) is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.

The box contains Ghee or clarified butter sourced from Punjab; a handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand; long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand; Gud or Jaggery sourced from Maharashtra.

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. The box also contains A diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household. This silver diya has also been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata.

In 1937, WB Yeats published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored with Shri Purohit Swami. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats. A copy of the first edition print of this book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow has been gifted to President Biden by PM Modi.

"I thank @POTUS, @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS, @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects," the PM tweeted after meeting the President of the United States Joe Biden and the US first lady Jill Biden.