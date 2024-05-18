Barabanki Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Candidates & Previous Results

Barabanki: Barabanki is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and is one of the most interesting fights this time with the changed political dynamics due to withdrawal of the BJP's sitting Member of Parliament, Upendra Singh Rawat from the election race. The withdrawal came after the circulation of an alleged obscene video. The seat has been won by Congress for four times and BJP has emerged victorious thrice. Traditionally it has been a Congress stronghold, however BJP and SP have managed to build inroads and are playing significant roles in shaping the political structure of the seat.

Barabanki is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste candidates and includes five assembly segments of Kursi, Zaidpur, Haiderbagh, Barabanki Sadar, and Ramnagar. The seat is expected to go for polls on May 20, during phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Rajrani Rawat vs INC's Tanuj Punia

BJP's Rajrani Rawat will fight it out with INC's Tanuj Punia this time in Lok Sabha battleground of Barabanki. District Panchayat President Rajrani Rawat will face election battle for the first time. Meanwhile, Congress-SP alliance has fielded INC's Tanuj Punia who will face elections for the second time. 2009 marked the come back of Congress in Barabanki first time after 1984. PL Punia had clinched victory in Barabanki to become the first Congress candidate to win after 1984.

Previous elections

In 2019, Upendra Singh Rawat of the BJP won the Barabanki Lok Sabha Elections securing 535,594 votes. Upendra Singh Rawat had defeated SP's Ram Sagar Rawat by a margin of 1,09,970 votes.

In 2014, BJP's Priyanka Singh Rawat had clinched victory in Barabanki securing 4,54,214 votes, Priyanka Singh Rawat had defeated INC's Panna Lal Punia by a margin of 2,11,878 votes.

In 2009, INC's P.L.Punia had won the seat securing 328,418 votes. He had defeated SP's Ram Sagar with a margin of 1,67,913 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.