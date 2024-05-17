Fatehpur Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

Fatehpur: Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies that are a part of the state of Uttar Pradesh. This constituency covers the entire Fatehpur district. Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj and Khaga. Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency is scheduled for voting on May 20, which phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP and BSP are the most important parties that will lock horns in battleground Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh. The seat is going to be a very interesting fight as Union minister and sitting BJP MP, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be attempting for a her third term. Others in fray are SP's Naresh Uttam Patel and BSP's Dr. Manish Singh Sachan. Fatehpur constituency is a general seat.

Key fights

The battle for Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency is going to be an interesting one since no party be it small or big has been able to have a strong hold on the seat since a long time. Success have been equally enjoyed by BJP, BSP, SP and Congress.

While SP's Naresh Patel has won the elections only once in 2009, he has thorough knowledge at the grass roots level and a bag full of experience. In the meantime, two-time sitting MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti of BJP faces the challenge of anti-incumbency sentiment. BSP has nominated Manish Patel who will face elections for the first time.

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

In 2019, BJP's Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti won the elections securing 566,040 votes defeating BSP's Sukhdev Prasad Verma. In 2014 too, BJP's Niranjan Jyoti had clinched victory securing 4,85,994. Niranjan Jyoti had defeated BSP's Afzal Siddiqui in 2014.

In 2009 Lok Sabha Elections 2024, SP's Rakesh Sachan had emerged victorious with 218,953 votes, defeating BSP's Mahendra Prasad Nishad.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4