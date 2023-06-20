PM Modi In USA Live Updates: Prime Minister Lands In New York For Historic State Visit (WATCH)

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States



During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians,health sector… pic.twitter.com/fZeWUo2ttU — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

jackets | New York: Minesh C Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora flaunts his jacket with PM Narendra Modi's image printed on it.



"This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day... We have 26 of this (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today," says… pic.twitter.com/OL3NWhtONy — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

#WATCH | Members of the Indian community gathered outside Lottee New York Palace to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in the city.



"This visit is big for all of us," says a woman of Indian origin in New York. pic.twitter.com/NrfIT3Uw67 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi lands in New York on a historic State visit to the US with top focus on defence ties and trade pic.twitter.com/xfxM2FbyAg — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

"PM Modi's visit will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

During his visit to New York, USA, PM Narendra Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more. PM will be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

From New York, PM Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.