PM Modi In USA Live Updates: Prime Minister Lands In New York For Historic State Visit (WATCH)

"PM Modi's visit will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.
During his visit to New York, USA, PM Narendra Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more. PM will be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.
BJP Twitter
From New York, PM Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.
Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.
BJP Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States
During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today. On June 21, PM will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN HQ.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)