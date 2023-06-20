From Elon Musk To Neil deGrasse Tyson, List Of Eminent Personalities PM Modi Will Meet During His 1st State Visit To US |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his much-awaited visit and left for the United States early on Tuesday morning. During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts and more.

According to latest reports, PM Modi will be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

The Prime Minister, before leaving, also released a statement and said that the aim of the visit is to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.

"In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," PM Modi tweeted.

Itinerary and Key Events During PM Modi's State Visit

The visit begins on June 21 in New York, with the celebration of Yoga Day at the UN H1. This day holds significance as the United Nations General Assembly has designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. PM Modi will be joined by tech leaders from Silicon Valley who are eager to welcome him.

Bilateral Engagements

On June 22, the focus of the visit will shift to bilateral engagements, encompassing key components such as a White House welcome, bilateral meetings, an address at the US Congress, and a ceremonial state dinner. These engagements will further strengthen the ties between India and the US.

PM Modi's First Egypt Visit

Following his visit to the US, PM Modi will embark on his first visit to Egypt on June 24 and 25. This visit holds immense significance as it will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt since 1995.