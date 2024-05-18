'Swati Maliwal Is In Touch With BJP Leaders,' AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj's Explosive Claim

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj | Screengrab

Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal- who has filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar- is in touch with BJP leaders.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, while speaking on AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, told ANI that senior BJP leaders are in with Swati Maliwa, and even BJP chief JP Nadda is aware of this.

"... She made the allegations of assault on May 13. A video of May 13 from the CM's residence surfaced, in which she was seen sitting on the sofa and commanding people. She did not seem like a victim in that video... However, in yesterday's video, she was walking with a limp. This is the contradiction. Anyone who would see this will know that this is a conspiracy. Senior leaders of the BJP are in contact with her... Delhi CM's residence has CCTV cameras. Delhi Police will get the footage today or tomorrow... Till now, it seems her version of the story is not true..."

Alleging conspiracy by BJP in the ongoing row, he said, "He (JP Nadda) is saying that no BJP leader is in touch with Swati Maliwal... senior BJP leaders are in touch with her (Swati Maliwal) and even JP Nadda knows this ..."

Earlier today, the Medico-legal Case report of Swati Maliwal came out. The report says, Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR following the complaint filed by Swati Maliwal against the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal describes the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies)