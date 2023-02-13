In Pics: PM Modi hosts Kannada celebrities, cricketers for dinner

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023

PM Modi met Kannada actors, sportspersons and other notable celebrities in Bengaluru

BJP Karnataka

Pictures of PM Modi with actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, and former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad have gone viral.

BJP Karnataka

The gathering occurred during a dinner event hosted at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, as per reports.

Twitter

In a picture shared by Karnataka BJP, Modi was seen along with Yash, Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and comedian Shraddha.

BJP Karnataka

'Kantara' director and star Rishab Shetty was also spotted at the meeting with the Prime Minister.

BJP Karnataka

PM Modi also posed with former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble and his wife.

Anil Kumble

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to post about his meeting with PM.

Venkatesh Prasad

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath also posted a picture with PM Modi from the meeting.

Nithin Kamath

Cricketer Manish Pandey was also seen posing along with his wife with PM Modi.

Manish Pandey