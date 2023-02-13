In Pics: PM Modi hosts Kannada celebrities, cricketers for dinner

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023
PM Modi met Kannada actors, sportspersons and other notable celebrities in Bengaluru
BJP Karnataka
Pictures of PM Modi with actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, and former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad have gone viral.
BJP Karnataka
The gathering occurred during a dinner event hosted at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, as per reports.
In a picture shared by Karnataka BJP, Modi was seen along with Yash, Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and comedian Shraddha.
BJP Karnataka
'Kantara' director and star Rishab Shetty was also spotted at the meeting with the Prime Minister.
BJP Karnataka
PM Modi also posed with former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble and his wife.
Anil Kumble
Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to post about his meeting with PM.
Venkatesh Prasad
Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath also posted a picture with PM Modi from the meeting.
Nithin Kamath
Cricketer Manish Pandey was also seen posing along with his wife with PM Modi.
Manish Pandey