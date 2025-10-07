Once Called 'One-Eyed Monster', Anahita Kalsy Now Redefines Beauty

Anahita Kalsy | Instagram

In a world obsessed with perfection, one young woman is rewriting what beauty truly means. Meet Anahita Kalsy, a psychology student who was once mocked and called a “one-eyed monster”. Born with a tumour in her left eye, Anahita’s childhood was filled with stares, taunts, and the painful reminder that she looked “different”. But today, she stands tall, not just as a survivor but as an inspiration for thousands.

Anahita Kalsy |

Tumor, a choice, and years of bullying

Anahita was born on 2nd October, 2001, in Rajasthan, India, with a rare diagnosis called Congenital Fibrotic Syndrome. As per Medline Plus, it is "a disorder of the nervous system that affects use of the muscles that surround the eyes. Most people with this condition have difficulty looking upward, and their side-to-side eye movement may also be limited."

According to Anahita, she and her family travelled around the world to find a cure but were left disappointed after not finding a particular remedy for this rare condition, and it came with many health risks, including blindness. After which she started living with it but faced relentless bullying and went into depression through her school years. Anahita recalled being called names like "ugly", "monster" and "one-eyed girl" and said those words haunted her for years.

Turning pain into purpose

The journey wasn't for ever. One night Anahita decided to accept herself the way she was and find beauty in inclusivity. "Courage is not the absence of fear but rather the judgement that something else is more important than fear," is the quote that changed her life. From there, she started reading a lot of self-help books and motivational videos and TED talks.

"It took me 17 years to look in the mirror and accept myself," she once said. That moment of acceptance became the turning point in her life, the day she decided to speak up for herself and others who felt unseen.

TEDx talk speaker to global model

Anahita channelled her pain into power. From giving a TEDx talk about bullying and mental health to joining Zebedee Talent, a global modelling agency representing diverse and disabled models, she’s breaking barriers in an industry long dominated by conventional beauty standards.

In an emotional Instagram post from August, she wrote, "To the younger version of myself, the girl who used to dim her light, hide what made her different, and question if she was ever “enough” for this world; look at us now."

She added, "I used to be nervous that my eye would be the first thing people noticed. That it would define me. And now, it does. But not in the way I feared. It defines me in its strength. Its softness. Its story."

Her message to others is powerful: "To every girl who’s been told she doesn’t belong, take up more space. To every woman who’s been told she’s “too much”, be even more and to anyone who’s been underestimated, let your success be the loudest response."

From "monster" to muse: Internet stands by her

Once trolled, Anahita now receives endless love online. Followers flood her posts with messages like “You are truly gorgeous” and “Your courage reminds me that what once felt like ‘too much’ is actually our power.”

Another supporter wrote, “My heart is full of pride for you. You’ve embraced your true self with such grace and courage — the world shines brighter because of you.”

From hiding her face to fronting global campaigns, Anahita Kalsy proves that what once made her different is now her greatest strength. Her journey isn’t just about beauty; it’s about resilience, representation, and the power of choosing self-love over shame.