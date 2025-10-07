Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Mumbai's Classic Vada Pav: Check Out Popular Places Serving City's Best Street Food

By: Rahul M | October 07, 2025
Bollywood’s fitness queen Shilpa Shetty recently ditched her salads for something every Mumbaikar swears by: the iconic vada pav!
Sharing her foodie moment on Instagram, she proudly called herself a “forever #BatataVada girl,” proving that some cravings are just timeless
If her post has you craving this crispy, spicy snack, here are five legendary spots to visit in Mumbai, serving some of the best vada pav in the city:
Aram Vada Pav, CST: Aram Vada Pav has been satisfying Mumbaikars for many years, serving nostalgia with every bite. Locals love its fluffy pav, spicy chutney, and crisp vada that’s stayed true for generations
Ashok Vada Pav, Dadar: Known as the “King of Vada Pavs,” this stall is never without a queue. The crunchy choora and fiery chutney make it a must-try for spice lovers
Shivaji Vada Pav, Vile Parle: Started by the Nainar family three decades ago, this iconic joint outside Mithibai College is a student-favourite, now turned Mumbai legend
Graduate Vada Pav, Byculla: A family-run business serving over 2000 customers daily, this Byculla gem wins hearts with its perfect crisp-to-soft ratio and nostalgic Mumbai charm
Gajanan Vada Pav, Thane: Since 1978, this Thane eatery has been known for its signature chutney and consistent flavour that has fans returning decade after decade
