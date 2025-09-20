Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones

Nita Ambani at Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere | Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra

When it comes to making headlines with the rarest jewels and the most opulent sarees, Nita Ambani’s name tops the list. The businesswoman and philanthropist proved it once again at Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai, commanding attention with a look that seamlessly fused timeless tradition and unmatched luxury.

Nita's dreamy saree by Manish Malhotra

For the evening gala, Nita donned a classic jade green lamé saree by none other than Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra. As per the couturier, the six-yard drape was paired with a Chantilly lace blouse and embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Necklace that stole the show

While her saree was breathtaking, it was the jewellery that left fashion enthusiasts spellbound. Manish himself revealed that Nita completed her look with “an exquisite floral composition of rare Paraíba tourmalines and heart-shaped diamonds, mounted in sculptural turquoise titanium.”

And, not just him, celebrity jewellery expert Julia Chafe also broke down the masterpiece on her Instagram, calling the necklace a “zillion-dollar diamond and Paraiba jewel”.

She explained that the neckpiece wasn’t entirely new; Nita had borrowed the necklace and a matching heart-shaped diamond ring from her daughter, Isha Ambani. What set this version apart was the clever reinvention: Nita added a Glen Spiro (brand name) floral element featuring a 10-carat heart-shaped diamond.

Julia further stated in her video, “Now, they say this necklace is worth over $500,000. I’m here to tell you it was worth a lot more than that. If she got this for $500,000, that was a steal. I don’t know how many millions of dollars this cost, but what I do know is that I had to wear sunglasses, even looking at photos, because I got blinded by those diamonds."

Along with the necklace and ring, Nita also adorned a dazzling pair of diamond earrings and a sleek bracelet, further completing her opulent look.