 Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones

Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones

Nita Ambani attends Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai wearing a jade green saree by Manish Malhotra and an opulent diamond and Paraiba necklace.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Nita Ambani at Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere | Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra

When it comes to making headlines with the rarest jewels and the most opulent sarees, Nita Ambani’s name tops the list. The businesswoman and philanthropist proved it once again at Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai, commanding attention with a look that seamlessly fused timeless tradition and unmatched luxury.

Nita's dreamy saree by Manish Malhotra

For the evening gala, Nita donned a classic jade green lamé saree by none other than Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra. As per the couturier, the six-yard drape was paired with a Chantilly lace blouse and embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Read Also
Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At...
article-image

Necklace that stole the show

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

While her saree was breathtaking, it was the jewellery that left fashion enthusiasts spellbound. Manish himself revealed that Nita completed her look with “an exquisite floral composition of rare Paraíba tourmalines and heart-shaped diamonds, mounted in sculptural turquoise titanium.”

And, not just him, celebrity jewellery expert Julia Chafe also broke down the masterpiece on her Instagram, calling the necklace a “zillion-dollar diamond and Paraiba jewel”.

Read Also
Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere...
article-image

She explained that the neckpiece wasn’t entirely new; Nita had borrowed the necklace and a matching heart-shaped diamond ring from her daughter, Isha Ambani. What set this version apart was the clever reinvention: Nita added a Glen Spiro (brand name) floral element featuring a 10-carat heart-shaped diamond.

Read Also
K-pop Icon Lisa's Sheer Floral Gown With Figure-Hugging Bodysuit Steals The Show At Busan Film...
article-image

Julia further stated in her video, “Now, they say this necklace is worth over $500,000. I’m here to tell you it was worth a lot more than that. If she got this for $500,000, that was a steal. I don’t know how many millions of dollars this cost, but what I do know is that I had to wear sunglasses, even looking at photos, because I got blinded by those diamonds."

Along with the necklace and ring, Nita also adorned a dazzling pair of diamond earrings and a sleek bracelet, further completing her opulent look.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones

Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones

Lakshya Performs 'Heimlich Maneuver' On Actress Sahher Bambba In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: What Is This...

Lakshya Performs 'Heimlich Maneuver' On Actress Sahher Bambba In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: What Is This...

Woman Makes Pasta From Scratch Mid-Flight: Viral Video Sparks Hygiene Concerns

Woman Makes Pasta From Scratch Mid-Flight: Viral Video Sparks Hygiene Concerns

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More

Durga Puja 2025: Auspicious Colours To Wear For Maa Durga Celebration & Their Significance

Durga Puja 2025: Auspicious Colours To Wear For Maa Durga Celebration & Their Significance