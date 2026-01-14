 Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet Saree
HomeLifestyleKriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet Saree

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai wedding reception, arriving in a luxurious olive-green velvet saree. The classic drape featured intricate embroidery and was paired with a statement blouse. The actress completed the ensemble with gold jhumkis and soft, glowing makeup.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception | Image via Instagram

After a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben returned to Mumbai to host a glamorous wedding reception for friends from the film and music industries. As the newlyweds made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs, all eyes were also on Kriti Sanon, who once again proved why she's the ultimate wedding-season style icon.

Kriti Sanon's reception look decoded

For the Mumbai gala, Kriti slipped into a rich olive-green velvet saree that perfectly balanced elegance and drama. The chic six-yard was adorned with intricate floral embroidery, shimmering sequins and fine threadwork that caught the light with every move. The actress draped the saree in a classic silhouette, keeping the pleats sharp and structured while allowing the pallu to fall gracefully over her shoulder.

article-image

Kriti paired the saree with an equally stunning blouse. Designed to complement the velvet drape, it featured a sweetheart neckline with halter-style straps, highlighted by gold gota patti detailing. The cropped length and subtle plunge gave the ensemble a modern twist without overpowering the look.

article-image

Kriti kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of traditional gold jhumkis and a statement ring. Her makeup glam leaned towards soft glam with a luminous base, smoky eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips, while her hair was worn loose in a centre-parted style.

Quick look at Kriti’s wedding wardrobe

Throughout her sister’s wedding festivities, Kriti delivered one jaw-dropping look after another. For the Hindu wedding, she chose an ivory lehenga adorned with intricate gold zardozi work and striking red-and-gold borders. The cocktail night saw her embrace modern couture in a midnight-blue Tarun Tahiliani ensemble with sculpted lines and shimmering embellishments.

article-image

She kept things chic and minimal for the Christian ceremony in a teal one-shoulder satin gown, while the sangeet featured a playful pink-and-blue embroidered lehenga made for dancing. Even her haldi look stayed true to tradition with a yellow kurta layered with a mirror-work jacket.

