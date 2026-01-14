Makar Sankranti 2026: Marathi Actress-Inspired Saree Outfits To Glam Up On The Festival

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 14, 2026
Priya Bapat in classic black saree with jari border work & sleeveless blouse, paired with choker and minimal makeup.
Sai Tamhankar in cotton black saree paired with massive earrings & roses for extra charm.
Keeping it simple and in GenZ's favourite style, Mithila Palkar flexing her black saree with open hair and on-point makeup.
Internet sensation, Girija Oak completing her black saree look with those fiery looks and stunning necklace.
Sonali Kulkarni serving saree goals paired with designer blouse and a customised neck piece.
Setting the frame on fire, Prajakta Mali completely took Internet by storm with her gody look.
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli stealing the show with her smile, plain black saree paired with Thushi (choker-style necklace) & massive jhumkas.
