New-age living: Ancient rituals to adapt to your current lifestyle

Eating early: Ayurveda and its theories suggest eating food as early as 8 p.m, a couple of hours before going to sleep by 10 or 11 p.m. This discipline to eat early and sleep at least 3 hours after the last meal can help one stay aloof of all gastrointestinal and digestion problems.



Fasting: The holy month of Ramzan and the sobriety one has during the Navratras. Do you think there's no science here? Indian traditions include fasts every once in a while. Not only do they cleanse one's system of all the toxins, but also give the digestive system a much-needed break. Fasting can help speed up metabolism, aid in weight loss, and even improve longevity.



Practising Yoga: There's no underestimating the power of Yoga and meditation! 30 minutes dedicated to Yoga each day-- 4 rounds of Kapalbhati and Surya Namaskar in addition to deep meditation and healthy eating. This is all you need to keep most diseases at bay and lead a healthy life.



(The writer is, Entrepreneur and Founder of Beauty by Anahata, Yogini, Mountaineer and Philanthropist)