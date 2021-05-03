New-age living: Ancient rituals to adapt to your current lifestyle

New Delhi: Established about 4,500 years ago, the Indian culture is among the world's oldest cultures in the world. Several Indian scriptures describe India as 'Sa Prathama Sanskrati Vishvavara' or, the first and the supreme culture of the world.
Traditional Indian practices and ways of living have been found to prolong one's life span, help sustain a healthy life, and live a disease-free happy life. These traditions that have been passed down generations, from our great grandmothers to us, have their own significance and importance. While the lives we live today is far from what life was like 50 years ago, a lot of what was needs to be preserved. Listed below are a few ancient rituals that help one lead a healthy lifestyle, and also help develop a deep meaningful relationship with nature:
Drink water from earthen or copper pots: Microplastics that have now found their way into our bloodstream causing more harm than we could ever imagine! Drinking water from earthen pots and copper utensils boosts your immune system, facilitates digestion, strengthens joints and muscles, and helps improve blood circulation in the body.
Walking barefoot: Fancy footwear and shoes all the time? We'd advise you otherwise. Back in the day, there was this rule wherein no one wore footwear inside the house. With changing times, diabetes, and other ailments, this is not a viable option for many. That being said, you should try walking barefoot while there's still dew that is, the first thing after you wake up. It helps alleviate joint pain, decreases muscle tension, and even lowers stress levels. All you need is a break from your regular footwear — just once a day, and you'll see this boost of energy almost immediately.
Eating early: Ayurveda and its theories suggest eating food as early as 8 p.m, a couple of hours before going to sleep by 10 or 11 p.m. This discipline to eat early and sleep at least 3 hours after the last meal can help one stay aloof of all gastrointestinal and digestion problems.
Fasting: The holy month of Ramzan and the sobriety one has during the Navratras. Do you think there's no science here? Indian traditions include fasts every once in a while. Not only do they cleanse one's system of all the toxins, but also give the digestive system a much-needed break. Fasting can help speed up metabolism, aid in weight loss, and even improve longevity.
Practising Yoga: There's no underestimating the power of Yoga and meditation! 30 minutes dedicated to Yoga each day-- 4 rounds of Kapalbhati and Surya Namaskar in addition to deep meditation and healthy eating. This is all you need to keep most diseases at bay and lead a healthy life.
(The writer is, Entrepreneur and Founder of Beauty by Anahata, Yogini, Mountaineer and Philanthropist)