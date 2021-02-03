Amazing Ayurveda: Magical medicines for improved immunity and well-being

Ayurveda, which means ‘Science of Life’ in Sanskrit, is the world’s oldest healing system that was developed in India 5,000 years ago. The therapies and techniques of Ayurveda, which consists of natural herbs, metals and minerals, is a holistic approach, which aims at purifying and strengthening one’s body and mind. Sankshipt Aushadi Parichay Patrak, a booklet on Ayurvedic medicines by Shri Mohta Ayurvedic Rasayanshala (Bikaner, Rajasthan) aims to impart knowledge and provide low-cost ayurvedic treatments to the masses. Shri Mohta Ayurvedic Rasayanshala, the ayurvedic institution has been in existence since 1927 and was founded by Mohta brothers. The booklet is a collection of various ayurvedic medicines by the Rasayanshala which promises to treat your ailments, diseases effectively and naturally. Here, we present some of the medicines and their uses:

Agnivardhaka Avleha

Key property: Avleha is basically a formulation which can be licked by the tongue. It helps fight poor digestion and loss of appetite.

Ingredients: Dates, dry grapes, pink salt, chhoti peepal, bhurni peepal, black, white cumin seeds, sugar and lemon water.

Quantity: 10 to 15 grams. It can be taken two times a day or as per directed by the physician.

Shakti Rasayan

Key property: It promotes sexual health and improves performance. It also improves physical strength and power.

Ingredients: Marsh orchid, white musli, asparagus racemosus, naagkesar, tribhang bhasm, vermilion etc.

Quantity: 10 to 15 grams with milk. It can be taken two times a day or as per directed by the physician.

Jeevan Jyoti Rasayan

Key property: This rasayan can help boost your physical as well as mental health. It can boost your immunity and as well as your sexual health.

Ingredients: Chandi ka vark (Silver foil), white musli, asparagus racemosus, ashwagandha, cinnamon, chhoti elaichi (cardamom), gokhru (Devil's weed), gooseberry, desi ghee, dry grapes and asthavarg etc.

Quantity: 10 to 15 grams with milk. It should be taken in the morning and evening, or as instructed by the physician.

(To know more about Shri Mohta Ayurvedic Rasayanshala, call on 0151-2523227/ or write to mohtarasayanshala@gmail.com)