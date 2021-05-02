Easy tips and tricks for dealing with a demanding boss

Identify the difference: Make sure you have identified the difference between being a boss and being bossy. This means exercising authority is not the same as being overly authoritative. Someone needs to be the one in-charge, the one to make decisions, and to make sure work is done in a timely fashion. A good boss will see when their team needs direction and will provide it in a constructive way. A bossy boss will try to control the situation by demanding certain things to be done without taking into consideration the capacity of the employee.

Set goals: When struggling with unrealistic deadlines or expectations it is essential to bring your expertise, gauge the scenario and not dwell into insecurity that you can't do it. And yet if it still feels unrealistic, review it regarding how much time and effort it would actually take from your experience and then find ways to communicate that. Try chunking a big project into small tasks so as to not get overwhelmed by the deadlines placed on you.

Evaluate your boss's approach and style to understand if you'll get a better response by behaving proactively or reactively. The way boss's work could also be a management culture. Embodying the boss's style helps to know what to expect and how to respond to it. You'll gain valuable insights into some of the ways you may be holding yourself back from being able to make greater contribution.