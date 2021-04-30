Feeling blue due to COVID-19 pandemic? Here are 7 free helpline numbers to tackle anxiety and stress

Here's a list of organisations from across India that are offering telephonic as well as online counselling, free of cost to anyone seeking mental wellness during this tough time.

PeakMind: PeakMind, an organisation aimed at reducing stigma against mental health and emotional well-being, has announced a free emotional-support helpline to fight the COVID-19 fear, stress and anxiety.

The helpline offers inclusive access to professional emotional coaches to help people deal with the emotional and mental toll that COVID-19 causes. Anyone from anywhere in India can get their problems addressed through a call or WhatsApp on +91-8047092334 free of charge.

NIMHANS: An institution for mental health and neuroscience education, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, is offering free psychosocial support and mental health services to people experiencing stress, anxiety, fear or any kind of emotional discomfort during the pandemic.

A team of professional psychologists and psychiatrists is available to help Indian residents 24 hours a day, through the toll-free number- 080-46110007.