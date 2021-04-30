Feeling blue due to COVID-19 pandemic? Here are 7 free helpline numbers to tackle anxiety and stress

With the ongoing pandemic in the country, one of the most under-highlighted issues that India faces currently is of 'mental wellbeing'. Even if you haven't been infected by COVID-19, the grim pictures circulating on media are enough to affect the mental wellbeing of anyone.
At times like these, it is crucial to seek help and speak to a professional who can provide ways to endure stress and provide you with a safe space to voice your concerns.
Here's a list of organisations from across India that are offering telephonic as well as online counselling, free of cost to anyone seeking mental wellness during this tough time.
PeakMind, an organisation aimed at reducing stigma against mental health and emotional well-being, has announced a free emotional-support helpline to fight the COVID-19 fear, stress and anxiety.
The helpline offers inclusive access to professional emotional coaches to help people deal with the emotional and mental toll that COVID-19 causes. Anyone from anywhere in India can get their problems addressed through a call or WhatsApp on +91-8047092334 free of charge.
An institution for mental health and neuroscience education, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, is offering free psychosocial support and mental health services to people experiencing stress, anxiety, fear or any kind of emotional discomfort during the pandemic.
A team of professional psychologists and psychiatrists is available to help Indian residents 24 hours a day, through the toll-free number- 080-46110007.
Launched in 2016 for students and parents dealing with exam stress, the Fortis Stress Helpline offers mental health support in over 15 languages. The 24-hour service is taking emergency calls and is offering instant responses every day. Call: +91-8376804102.
Operated by 15 trained, certified, and multilingual counsellors, the Parivarthan Counselling Helpline is open from Monday to Friday, 1 PM to 10 PM. It caters to all age groups and provides immediate support and crisis intervention. Call: +91-7676602602.
The organisation offers multilingual phone counselling round the clock. The sessions are free of cost and conducted by experienced clinical psychologists and psychiatrists. Their helpline also has arrangements with public services such as the police, ambulance and hospitals for emergency situations. Call: +91-999966655.
The Mumbai-based organisation, which works to address the issue of child sexual abuse in India, has launched a free helpline service for people in need of mental health support during these uncertain times. Their trained professionals also offer chat-based counselling via direct messaging on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The facility is available from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 1 PM. Call: +91-9819086444.
Initially started as a suicide prevention hotline, Bengaluru-based SAHAI now offers help to children, young adults, and adults going through emotional upheaval. It has a committed team of volunteers including teachers, professionals and students who recieve training from doctors and experts at NIMHANS and the Medico Pastoral Association along with Rotary Bangalore East.
The phone counselling can be availed from Monday to Thursday, 10 AM to 8 PM. Call: 080-25497777, +91 - 9886444075.