Don't bottle up...express! Suppressing emotions have adverse health effects

When we spend time diagnosing and reflecting back at the lifestyles of people who have cancer, diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune diseases, we find emotions are one commonality among 90 per cent of the cases. Even in our consults, there is one question we ask almost every patient of ours — Do you have any suppressed emotions? What happened in your life six months back or the time when you first got diagnosed with this issue?

And, believe it or not, we find that each of them did have some kind of stress or emotional downfall in their lives. Most of them begin to open up and share how they have been living with unresolved emotions for years, some since childhood. Unforgiveness, anger, guilt, resentment, jealousy, grief, hurt — pent up over years altogether.