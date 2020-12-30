Six so-called 'unhealthy foods' that are surprisingly healthy

Real and whole foods, fruits, vegetables, dairy, nuts, and meat are all meant to provide nutrition and energy. A lot of them do good to your body, few of them not quite. But none harm the body as the processed junk foods that are laden with an excess of salt, sugar, trans fat and other preservatives.
There are a lot of real edible food items that have also been written off as unhealthy. We make a case for a few of them who are falsely accused and are actually healthy and may do you a whole lot of good.
Egg with yolks: Whites, yolks, however the entire egg with the whites and yolk. These brilliant circles are a nourishment powerhouse and contain 3 grams of protein, nutrient D, phosphorous, riboflavin, choline, alongside various different nutrients and minerals.
Choline, a mitigating supplement fundamental for neurological capacity helps produce the 'satisfaction' hormones serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. Egg yolks are wealthy in lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids that secure against vision misfortune. Additionally, in opposition to mainstream thinking, the yolk has unsaturated fat in it.
Potatoes: When they are not deep fried, potatoes offer many health benefits. One of the most nutritious foods, the big old potato contains 160 calories and is filled with important nutrients like vitamin B and iron, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and fiber. Their reputation as a waist-widening starch is what is feared, however, they are also a source of a fat-burning carb called resistant starch, that triggers your body to burn more fat.
The best way to preserve the nutrients when cooking potatoes is to bake and roast them rather than boil. Since potatoes are alkaline in nature, drinking raw potato juice helps neutralise stomach acid and soothe stomach-aches. Being one of the best anti-inflammatory juices, it also helps reduce inflammation and alleviate pain in cases of arthritis immensely.
Ghee: An ingredient synonymous with mother’s love in every Indian household, Ghee also known as clarified butter is what good things are made of. It has 5 calories more at 45 when compared to a teaspoon of olive oil, but is as equal in delivering intense taste. Ghee is full of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids, and ghee benefits and has a remarkable spectrum of health benefits that can range from building stronger bones to enhancing weight loss.
Butyric acid is a group of short-chain fatty acids found in Ghee that is beneficial to the gastrointestinal tract. Consuming foods like ghee that are high in butyric acid, aids digestion, lubricates joints, combats gut inflammation and improve overall gastrointestinal health.
Peanut Butter: We aren’t talking about the processed one you can pick up at the supermarket. Most of the processed peanut butters have added sugars and oils that can have addictive, harmful effects. We are talking the golden healthy gooeyness made at home. Peanut butter contains healthy fats, protein and fiber that helps you keep satiated for long. The healthy unsaturated fats reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol in your bloodstream and lower your risk of heart disease. It is also a high-protein food with lots of vitamin E, niacin, folic acid, magnesium, and antioxidants.
Dark Chocolate: The healthy variant of the sugar-laden milk chocolate, dark chocolate, unlike its lighter sibling is loaded with nutrients that can positively affect your health. It is rich in micronutrients like fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese, Dark chocolate is loaded with powerful biologically active organic compounds like polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins that function as antioxidants.
The bitter tasting chocolate may help lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart disease as well. Apart from these, the bitter treat can help enhance mood, stimulate the production of endorphins. Dark chocolate gets its aphrodisiac properties from tryptophan and phenylethylamine that help in boosting sexual wellness.
Popcorn: Did it ever occur to you that your favourite movie snack, if devoid of the excess salt, butter, caramel, and other flavourings is one of the nutritious foods containing fiber, antioxidants, vitamin B, and manganese? These translate to health benefits that include regulated blood sugar, lower cholesterol levels, improved digestive process, protection against osteoporosis, prevention in cognitive decline, prevent premature ageing, and help you lose weight.
To gain the right health benefits, it is imperative that you use quality kernels, from organic, Non-GMO corn, and pop it the right way than in a microwave or in a pan.
As usual, time now for the mandatory disclaimer. The foods listed above are healthy. But anything consumed in excess harms your body. Always adhere to a small portion or serving size and avoid overeating on foods.
