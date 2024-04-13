Explore The Benefits Of Consuming Kokum

Pic: Freepik

On a fiery hot summer’s day, the thought of a cool, refreshing drink is enticing. Ice cream is tempting too, but the fat and sugar content means you need to go easy on it. Nimbu pani, chhaas, juices… these are what you should be zooming in on. And one of the best summer drinks to be had in this season, which is both delicious and cooling, is kokum sharbat. Besides the traditional drink that you can make at home or have at a wayside stall, there are innovative twists to kokum refreshers now – such as kokum ice pops, sorbets, even milkshakes.

But mind you, kokum is not just a summer delight – it’s an ingredient with a host of beneficial effects. To be precise, kokum is not the fruit itself but its peel. You probably already know that it’s a great digestive, as it is an essential “finisher” to a typical coastal lunch or dinner. Well, besides being excellent for the digestion, kokum – Garcinia indica to give it the scientific handle – is also good for you in several other ways. General practitioner Dr Hetal Panchal explains that consuming kokum every day in small to moderate quantities can be beneficial, but it should be avoided in cold weather as it is cooling for the body. And, she cautions, don’t go overboard – use it in moderation for best effect.

What’s good about Kokum

It can help alleviate acidity, indigestion and other gastrointestinal issues.

It contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which can help suppress appetite and enhance metabolism, thus aiding in weight loss.

It has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce inflammation in the body.

It can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Its Vitamin C content is also antioxidant and an immune-booster.

It can act as an anti-perspirant, thus making it popular in hot weather.

Read Also Friday Cocktail Recipe: Add Some Mango Punch To Your Drink This Summer

Precautions

Moderation is key! Don’t have too much kokum or it may cause diarrhoea or upset stomach.

If you have diabetes, check with your doctor because kokum can lower blood sugar levels.

It may react with any medications you may be taking for hypertension, so again — ask your doctor before having kokum regularly.

Recipe

Pic: Freepik

Kokum appetiser

1 litre hot water

5-6 petals of kokum

1 green chilli

2-3 flakes of garlic

1 cup jaggery

1 cup chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a vessel and let it steep for a few hours or until the water cools. Strain, chill and serve. You can vary the quantities of chilli, garlic and jaggery as per your taste.