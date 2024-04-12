Friday Cocktail Recipe: Add Some Mango Punch To Your Drink This Summer

How about sipping some finest notes of gin with a subtle refreshing flavour of mango? We agree that it sounds delightful. While summer has arrived reminding you of the mango season, it's your call to spice your drink with a mango punch.

This Friday, as you plan to party around and hit the dance floor, try preparing an amazing cocktail that adds a mango touch to your hot evening. You may ditch a bar visit and celebrate at your home by trying out the Mango Fizz recipe which blends Samsara gin with the freshness of lemon and the tangy notes of Vaum's Mango Fig botanical water, making a perfect summer drink.

Ingredients

What do you need to prepare this recipe for yourself? The appetising cocktail just demands the basic ingredients from your home bar for its creation. As it happens to be a gin-based cocktail, you need to pour about 30ml of the liquid for the recipe alongside 15ml of fresh lemon juice. Next, stock some Vaum mango fig botanical water, ice cubes, well-cut mango slices, and a shaker for use. Also, keep some salt ready to style the rim of the glass.

Preparation

Even a beginner can prepare this cocktail in a couple of minutes, yes, it's simple yet a soothing experience.

To come up with this cocktail, one needs to follow just a few steps. Firstly, one needs to combine gin and lemon juice along with some ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and let the mixology tool do its magic. What next? Carefully, one needs to strain the chilled liquid into a cocktail glass that has just spiced up with some salt on the rim. Before you garnish it with some mango slices and enjoy the first sip, top it off with the mango fig botanical water. Then, it's time for a happy evening with the mango-special cocktail that will add charm to your summer.