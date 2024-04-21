Getting Ready For Voting Amid Heat Wave: Medical Team At Every Polling Stn, Doc In Every Sector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to ensure health and well-being of voters, health department has decided to deploy a medical team at all polling stations in Indore.

Along with the team, doctors would be stationed in every sector to ensure safety of voters and polling parties amid the ongoing heat wave.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, the health department was taking proactive steps to address potential health issues that could arise during voting. “A comprehensive plan is in place to provide first aid, ORS, and medical assistance to voters, ensuring their safety and well-being throughout the electoral process,” he said.

A total of 2,486 booths and 191 auxiliary polling booths are to be established in Lok Sabha constituency. Health officials are planning to cater to the needs of voters across both rural and urban areas. In rural regions, where access to healthcare facilities may be limited, a special focus was being placed to ensure that medical support was readily available.

In addition to deploying medical personnel, measures were being taken to handle sensitive situations and emergencies that may arise at polling stations. Ambulances would be strategically positioned to swiftly transport individuals in need of urgent medical attention to nearest hospital and department is distributing polling stations in cluster form.

“Training for medical teams is underway to equip them with necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage any health-related issues on the day of voting. We will also start preparing medical kits in couple of days which will be given to the health team for keeping at each polling station,” Dr Saitya added.