Indore: IMC To Sterilise, Administer Anti-Rabies Jab To 200 Stray Dogs Daily

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will sterilise and administer anti-rabies vaccine to 200 stray dogs daily. Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma set the target during a meeting held to review work of NGOs working under the ABC programme on Friday at Smart City Office.

He was reviewing the progress of project to make Indore rabies-free and prevent dog bites. Following request of representatives of NGOs, Verma instructed workshop in-charge to provide two additional vehicles to them. During the review meeting, Health Officer/Officer-in-charge of ABC programme Dr Uttam Yadav said that the corporation along with city NGOs would also created public awareness during anti-rabies vaccination drive in the last week. Through a video, Vets Society’s Dr Murli informed commissioner about food/water being provided to stray dogs. Information about arrangement of food and water too was shared.

Awareness drive on April 27

On World Veterinary Day, an awareness drive would be organised on stray animals. Dr Uttam Yadav provided details of the programme to be held on World Veterinary Day on April 27 to Verma.

Municipal Commissioner On Inspection Spree

Municipal commissioner on Friday ordered that notice be served to horticulture department employees found absent during inspection. Later, he visited other departments too and also checked drinking water facility. Commissioner Shivam Verma visited all departments at corporation headquarters.

First he went to accounts branch office at IMC headquarters. He instructed officials to remove damaged chair outside accounts department. He then went to Establishment Department, Colony Cell Department, Garden Department, Council Office, Public Information Department and Health Establishment Branch in new corporation building.

During inspection, he gave necessary guidelines regarding meeting arrangements and drinking water arrangements for employees and citizens visiting the department. He also checked washrooms and ordered that wash basin be removed and installed in bathroom itself in the new building. He also visited Horticulture Department and checked attendance register. He instructed that notice be issued to employees absent from duty without competent approval.