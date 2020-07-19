Immunity building: Celebrity Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho shows the way

Tell us about your book. What can readers expect?

Immunity being the foundation of human health, has always been my core focus when it comes to the prevention and management of lifestyle diseases. However, it was unfortunately not given the required importance, until now when the world was hit by a pandemic.

Realizing how important having a strong immunity is at this point, queries and concerns from all around the world started pouring in with regards to that. Some people did not even know what immunity is and the role it plays. Understanding the needs of human health at a global level, Shilpa and I decided to come up with this book on immunity free of cost because it was the need of the hour.

The book lists down simple and inexpensive lifestyle changes revolving around four pillars of lifestyle – balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, exercise, and physical activity and emotional wellness. It has simple immunity-boosting recipes using basic ingredients and essentials, a section on yoga for overall health and immunity, meditation practices, powerful quotes and messages from leading health professionals all around the world, power of prayer, visualization, forgiveness in relation to immunity and a lot more.

How did Shilpa Shetty Kundra come on board for the book? What’s her contribution to the book?

Shilpa’s expertise is yoga and she has been an inspiration for all of us through her fitness regime, her way of living, and how disciplined it is when it comes to her health. In the book, there is a complete section where Shilpa has shared her knowledge and expertise through yoga asanas and pranayamas for a variety of conditions like acidity, constipation, health, and immunity of senior citizens, weight loss. It just took a minute for me to call her, explain her the vision, and get her to join hands with me for this book. We began working on our respective chapters and expertise immediately after that and came up with this book.

Since there are so many ways and so much information about immunity-building, how do we choose the right way?

Firstly, we all need to understand that Immunity is not a unit that works in isolation. It is a system that works in synchrony with our entire body. The way we eat, sleep, move and think also affects our immunity, so it is necessary to keep a broad approach when it comes to boosting immunity and not just focus on superfoods and supplements.

Boosting immunity requires one to focus on four pillars:

Nutrition: Simple, balanced meals cooked the right way with the right quality of ingredients, oils, a variety of spices is an immunity-boosting superfood in itself. Sugar is no.1 killer of immunity and this is for kids as well as adults. When just a can of aerated drink can suppress your immunity to almost 50% for the next 5-6 hours, imagine how daily consumption of sugar is killing our immunity slowly. Not only sugar, but any processed food happens to be the biggest enemy when it comes to the health of your child.

Movement: Through movement you enable circulation and through circulation, you enable transport of blood to trillions of cells in the body. Blood carries oxygen, nutrients, immune cells and movement allows its reach to every cell in the body. Similarly, the movement also boosts lymph circulation which is our body’s own garbage disposal unit that helps clear our body of toxic wastes. To add to this, our body needs movement throughout the day and not just for that one hour you exercise in the morning. So, exercise with movement is necessary. It could be through short walks, standing up and touching your toes, doing backbends and forward bends, fivee squats every one hour, talking on phone while walking.

Sleep and Rest: Sleep is a non-negotiable aspect of health, and there is no replacement for sleep because sleep is magical for immunity. Even a one-night deprivation of sleep can suppress your immunity to 60-70%. Sleep has a major impact on immunity, which is why people who pull in all-nighters tend to fall sick more often. Sleep is the rest mode of our body when our immune system recharges. Our body like any car or machine needs maintenance and sleep is the phase that takes care of maintenance and clean-up. When we are sleep deprived, T-cells go down and inflammatory cytokines go up. This potentially predisposes us to a great risk of acquiring a cold, cough, flu, infection, or disease.

Emotions: Short periods of stress do not cause problems in our immune system. Indeed, research indicates that short periods of stress actually have an immune-building result. Chronic stress, however, is another matter. It’s been proven beyond doubt that a chronically stressed state of mind affects one's state of health on all levels: Physical, mental, emotional can lower and suppress immunity. Chronic stress produces several unwanted changes in your body’s natural rhythm, lowers immunity, and even can be a root cause of serious medical illnesses. Heart conditions, hormonal imbalances, obesity, and polycystic ovarian syndrome are a few examples of such stress-related illnesses.

While stress alone cannot make us catch a cold or flu virus, it weakens the immune system's ability to respond to invaders, leaving us more vulnerable to infection. Recovery is also liable to be slower since the immune system is suppressed in favour of dealing with stress. When we are stressed, stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol kick and inflammation rises, as a result of which immunity drops.